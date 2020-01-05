Share this article

Bills fans welcome team home at airport after heartbreaking loss

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) sits on the bench late in the fourth quarter of Saturday's AFC wild-card playoff game in Houston. (James P. McCoy/Buffalo News)
A hearty group of Buffalo Bills fans welcomed the team home after the team's 22-19 overtime loss to the Houston Texans.

The group of fans were at the airport at about 2 a.m. as the team returned from Houston after dropping the AFC wild-card playoff game at NRG Stadium. Buffalo had led, 16-0, late in the third quarter.

Bills rookie defensive tackle Ed Oliver greeted the cheering fans by sticking his head out of a cockpit window of the Bills' plane. He waved to the crowd and got roars of approval.

In the wake of the loss, there was some discussion on Twitter about whether or not fans should greet the team at the airport. Unofficially, there were more negative comments than positive.

Here's a sampling:

Then there was what might have been ...

