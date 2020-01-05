ANGELLI, Arlene L.

ANGELLI - Arlene L. Age 80, loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and a true friend to all, became an Angel, surrounded by her loving family, on December 29, 2019. She is survived by her son Leonard (Anmarie) Angelli and grandchildren Stacy (Anthony) Tupek, Adam Colin and Briana Angelli; predeceased by her mother Alice Miller and daughter Dawn Colin. A Celebration of Life service will be held at Christ the King Church (Lamarck Dr., Amherst, NY) on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 9:30 AM, with a reception to follow.