19-year-old Buffalo man shot to death

A 19-year-old Buffalo man was fatally shot early Sunday morning in the city's Broadway-Fillmore neighborhood, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Police said the victim, who has not been identified, was shot just after 2 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Paderewski Drive and Shumway Street. Ferry-Fillmore officers responded to the call.

The man was transported to Erie County Medical Center where he was later declared dead, police said.

Police ask that anyone with information call or text the department's confidential tip line at 847-2255.