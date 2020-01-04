UB and Canisius women's basketball win; Bona and Niagara fall

Dyaisha Fair not only scores, she also creates scores, too.

The University at Buffalo freshman from Rochester scored 23 points and added a career-high 10 assists Saturday as the Bulls opened defense of their Mid-American Conference women’s basketball championship with an 86-72 victory over Miami at Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio.

Fair also had four rebounds and two steals as UB improved its overall record to 10-2. Miami is 7-6. It was also the MAC opener for the RedHawks.

Sophomore forward Adebola Adeyeye recorded career highs with 16 points and 14 rebounds, and Theresa Onwuka and Elea Gaba also got into double figures with 15 and 12 points, respectively.

Fair, one of the nation’s top scorers, has 283 points for a 23.6 average and has 53 assists and 53 turnovers in 12 games.

“This team is locked in the foxhole together and they are playing for each other,” coach Felisha Legette-Jack said. “It’s not about me and my score. It’s about what we need to do as a team. I’m really proud of our efforts today.”

UB took the lead for good at 9-7 on a jump shot by Onwuka and stayed in front of the RedHawks by double digits most of the way, despite the efforts of Miami’s Lauren Dickerson, who led all scorers with 32 points.

Canisius women win

The Canisius women (2-9, 1-1 MAAC) defeated Monmouth, 71-62, in West Long Branch, N.J., as seniors D’Jhai Patterson-Ricks (20 points), Tiana Pugh (17) and A.J. Timbers (14), and junior Danielle Sanderlin (15) led the way.

There were 14 lead changes and nine ties in the game. Canisius took the lead for good, 50-49, on a basket by Patterson-Ricks with 15 seconds left in the third quarter. Monmouth fell to 4-8, 1-2.

Niagara women lose

Niagara lost, 68-65, to Manhattan at Draddy Gymnasium in Riverdale and fell to 2-9 overall and 0-2 in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.

Niagara led most of the first half. A 3-pointer by Julie Hoier of the Jaspers wiped out the last Niagara lead, 45-44, with 37 seconds left in the third quarter. Manhattan (5-7, 2-1) had its largest lead, 66-57, with 2:34 left.

Morgan Baughman came off the bench and hit 5 of 7 3-point tries and led all scorers in the game with 19 points. Jai Moore had 10 points for the Purple Eagles. Niagara’s five starters made only 11 of 30 shots and were 0 for 6 from 3-point range. Niagara had a 38-30 rebound advantage but wasted much of that with 17 turnovers to 11 for the Jaspers.

Gabby Cajo led four double-figure scorers for Manhattan with 15 points. Hoier had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Bona women tumble

St. Bonaventure traveled to the Bronx and was routed by Fordham, 79-53, at the Rose Hill Gym.

Bona (3-10, 0-1 A-10) trailed Fordham, 21-19, after one quarter despite making 9 of 13 shots for 69.2% in the first 10 minutes. Fordham (9-5, 2-1) blew the game open by outscoring the Bonnies, 27-8, in the third quarter. The Rams made 10 of 12 shots and all four 3-point tries in the period and built the lead to 30 points (73-43) in the fourth quarter.

Asianae Johnson led the Bonnies with 18 points. Bona made only 2 of 13 3-point tries and was outrebounded, 34-20.

Sunday’s games

Canisius (5-8, 0-1 MAAC) and Niagara (3-9, 1-0) both will be at home for afternoon conference men’s games.

The Griffs will face Fairfield at 2 p.m. at the Koessler Center while Niagara will be looking for its second consecutive win against Manhattan at 1 p.m. at the Gallagher Center.

St. Bonaventure’s men will open their Atlantic 10 Conference campaign against George Washington in Washington. The host Colonials (6-7) have a new coach, but one the Bonnies are familiar with. GW coach Jamion Christian was hired after he directed Siena to a 17-16 record last season.