Share this article

print logo

Were the Bills robbed of a touchdown?

Bills wide receiver Duke Williams is unable to complete a pass over Gareon Conley of the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on Jan. 4, 2020 in Houston, Texas. (Getty Images)
Published |Updated

Why was the Bills' touchdown overturned at the start of the second half of the AFC wild-card game?

That's what Twitter wanted to know, after the Bills were awarded a TD on the opening kickoff and then the call was reversed.

With help from the reserve officials, officials on the field determined that the kick returner had given himself up, despite the play not being blown dead.

The Bills did not get the points and the Texans had a touchback.

• • •

RELATED: Deshaun Watson, DeAndre Hopkins break Bills' hearts in Houston

• • •

If you missed the play, here's a look at what happened:

And here's a closer look at the play:

So was that a touchdown? Well, was the dress gold and white or black and blue? 

Here is the rule in question:

Here's how Twitter reacted:

Still confused? Here's what the NFL said about the ruling:

Qina LiuQina Liu– Qina Liu is the digital engagement editor at The Buffalo News. Contact her at qliu@buffnews.com.

There are no comments - be the first to comment