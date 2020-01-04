Texans wide receiver Will Fuller out against Bills

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller will not play Saturday against the Bills because of a groin injury.

Fuller was considered a long shot to play, given that he is two weeks removed from the injury. The initial timetable was a minimum of three weeks.

Coach Bill O'Brien had termed Fuller's status as a '"game-time decision" when he met with reporters Thursday.

Keke Coutee is active. He has 22 catches for 254 yards this season. He has three catches for 33 yards in last season's game between the Bills and Texans.

He had 49 catches for 670 yards and three touchdowns this season, but more importantly provides a speedy complement to All-Pro receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Fuller played in 11 games this season and the Texans went 8-3 in those games. With Fuller, including last Sunday's loss to Tennessee when the Texans rested many starters, Houston is 2-3.

On defense, veteran corner back Johnathan Joseph is out with a hamstring injury.

Gareon Conley and Bradley Roby will be the outside corners and Vernon Hargreaves operating as the nickel.

Tight end Jordan Akins is out with a hamstring injury. Darren Fells, who has seven touchdowns, will be the main tight end. Expect Jordan Thomas to play more than usual.