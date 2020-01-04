Taxi driver robbed by passenger

A Broadway Taxi driver reported being robbed by a fare late Friday near Bailey Avenue in Buffalo, police said.

The driver told police he picked up two men on Roslyn Avenue at 11:45 p.m. and drove them to Dorris Avenue. Upon arrival, one of the two men put an object to the back of the driver's head that the driver believed to be a gun, police said. The thief took $120 from the cab driver, police said.

Both passengers then fled on foot.