Riverside burglary ends with vehicle theft

A Riverside resident appears to have interrupted a burglar in her home early Saturday – only to have her vehicle stolen as the getaway car.

The woman was returning to her home in the 300 block of Skillen Street early Saturday from her next-door neighbor's residence when she noticed the light in the rear of the home was on, according to Buffalo police.

Inside the house, the woman said she was confronted by a suspect who was burglarizing her home and threatened her, saying he had a gun, police said.

The suspect then fled in the victim's 2017 Ford Escape.