Remi Elie scores OT winner for Amerks; Casey Mittelstadt also scores

Remi Elie scored at 1:01 of overtime and Casey Mittelstadt scored short-handed for his first goal as a Rochester American on Friday night in a 4-3 victory over the Belleville Senators in Ontario.

The win for the Amerks (21-8-2-2) plus losses by Utica (20-11-2-2) and Toronto (19-11-2-1) gave them a two-point lead over the second-place Comets and a three-point advantage over the third place Marlies in the North Division of the American Hockey League.

A former No. 1 pick of the Buffalo Sabres, Mittelstadt got his first minor league goal when he scored unassisted with 1:32 left in the second period to give the Amerks a 3-2 lead. However, Drake Batherson of the Senators tied it with his 13th of the season at 13:25 of the third period.

Mittelstadt, who had two assists and 13 shots on goal in his first six games with Rochester, put a season-high six on the net in Friday’s game.

Sean Malone scored his seventh of the season at 1:59 of the second to tie the game for Rochester. Belleville went back in front on Alex Formenton’s 14th before Jean-Sebastien Dea tied it again at 12:05.

Belleville struck first on Josh Norris’ 17th of the season in the opening period.

Elie’s winner was his third goal of the season.

Jonas Johansson had 19 saves in goal for Rochester. Joey Daccord needed 34 stops for Belleville.

Rochester will play at Toronto in a 4 p.m. game on Saturday in the Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto.