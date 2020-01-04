PIONTKOWSKI, Mabel M. (Stutzman)

Of Lancaster, NY, January 2, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward; loving mother of Sharon (late Richard) Phillips, Michael (Diane), Dennis (Cynthia), and Mary (Dominique Soulet) Piontkowski; dearest grandmother of Matthew (Ann) Puccio, Simon Phillips, Jodi Piontkowski, Kelly (Jamie) Cook, Joseph and Eva Piontkowski, and Madeline Belew; great-grandmother of Isabella, Giuliana, Madison, and Andrew; sister of the late Melva (late Lester) Hess and the late Ansley Stutzman; also survived by nieces and nephews. Family will receive relatives and friends at the WENDEL & LOECHER, INC. FUNERAL HOME, 27 Aurora St., Lancaster, NY Sunday from 1-3 PM, with a Mass of Christian Burial being celebrated at St. Mary of Assumption R.C. Church, Lancaster, NY Monday morning at 9:30. Share condolences at www.wendelandloecherinc.com