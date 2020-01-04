North Tonawanda getting ready for annual park permit day

North Tonawanda's annual park permit day is scheduled for 9 a.m. Feb. 1.

That's when residents get their first chance this year to request permits from the Deptartment of Youth, Recreation & Parks, 500 Wheatfield St., to use North Tonawanda park shelters for events such as birthday parties or family reunions.

The cost is $60 for a shelter with a kitchen, and $50 for a shelter without a kitchen.

Shelters will be issued Feb. 1 based on a lottery system.

Following park permit day, permits will be issued on a first-come, first-served basis at the parks office.

Descriptions of shelters are available online at ntparksrec.com.

Individuals must bring photo ID with proof of residency to obtain a permit.

For more information, call 695-8520 or email alexd@northtonawanda.org.