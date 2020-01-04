Niagara hockey edged at Penn State; Canisius gets tie at RIT

Niagara freshman goalie Chad Veltri made 33 saves but the Purple Eagles’ upset bid against eighth-ranked Penn State (14-6-0) fell short, 3-2, on Friday night before 5,497 at Pegula Ice Arena in University Park, Pa.

Luke Edgerton and Ryan Naumovski scored for Niagara (4-10-3). Edgerton’s goal tied the game with 9:14 left in the opening period. Naumovski’s goal with 4:24 left brought the Purple Eagles to within one goal, but they could not get the equalizer.

In Rochester, senior Matt Hoover scored his fifth goal of the season and freshman Jacob Barczewski made 23 saves for Canisius in a 1-1 tie with RIT in the opener of their two-game Atlantic Hockey series on Friday at the Gene Polisseni Center.

Jake Joffe accounted for the lone goal in regulation for the Tigers (10-6-3, 7-5-3 AHA) and also tallied the only goal in the sudden-death shootout to give RIT the extra point in the league standings.

Senior Matt Stief and junior Austin Alger picked up assists on Hoover’s third-period goal for the Golden Griffins (4-12-1, 3-7-1 AHA).