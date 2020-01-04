Mud-covered Niagara Falls man charged with impaired driving

A man who became covered in mud Friday evening while trying to free his stuck vehicle was later charged with driving while impaired by drugs, Niagara Falls police said.

Police responded to the Marine Memorial Apartments around 8:30 p.m. Friday to investigate a vehicle stuck in the mud between two parking lots there. Officers said they found Michael D. Ramos, 25, of Niagara Falls, covered in mud. They said he displayed signs of impairment but refused to submit to a Breathalyzer test.

After being checked by a drug recognition expert, the 20th Street resident was charged with driving while impaired by drugs, as well as refusing a breath test, according to a police report.