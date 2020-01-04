Marine Drive apartments being inspected for lead

Lead inspections have begun at the Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority's Marine Drive apartments as an initial step toward possible upgrades to the 616-unit waterfront complex, according to BMHA officials.

The housing authority received a $173,000 state grant to perform a physical needs and lead hazard assessment at the 68-year-old development. The work is required before the complex can be considered for future improvements, although the agency does not currently have any specific plan or funding in place, officials said.

"Because Marine Drive apartments were constructed long before lead paint was banned, the lead hazard risk assessment is a critical factor as we plan for potential renovations," said BMHA Executive Director Gillian D. Brown. "At this point we don't have any specific modernization plans, but we want to be in a position to submit an application that accurately reflects the physical realities of the development."

The lead assessment is being conducted by Stohl Enviromental LLC. of Orchard Park.