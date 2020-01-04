KRASNER, PhD, Joseph

KRASNER, PhD - Joseph January 3, 2020, of Williamsville, NY, beloved husband of the late Joan Danzig Krasner; devoted father of Susan Krasner and Karin (James) Axner; loving grandfather of Daniel and Matthew Axner; brother of the late Evelyn Krasner and the late Frieda Goldstein. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday at 10 AM at AMHERST MEMORIAL CHAPEL, LLC., 281 Dodge Rd. No prior visitations. In lieu of flowers, those wishing may make donations to a charity of their choice. Family guest book at www.amherstmemorialchapel.com