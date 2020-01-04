KOOSHOIAN, Peter Mark

KOOSHOIAN - Peter Mark January 1, 2020 at the age of 77. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. (nee Schmit) Kooshoian; dearest father of Peter M. (Molly) Kooshoian, Caroline (Scott) Barry, Michael (Jaclyn) Kooshoian; devoted grandfather to Elizabeth, Peter, Katherine and Daniel Kooshoian, Oscar, Ellen and Luke Barry; dear son of the late C. Henry and Louise Ann (nee Kelley) Kooshoian. The family will be present Monday from 4 to 8 PM at the (Delaware Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1132 Delaware Avenue (near W. Ferry Street). Family and friends are invited to celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at 9:30 AM in St. Mark Church, 401 Woodward Avenue, Buffalo, NY. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. If so desired, donations may be made to the Roswell Alliance Foundation. Share condolences online at www.AMIGONE.com