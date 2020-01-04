How to avoid using the Tim Hortons app and still get rewards

If you use a plastic card to track your loyalty rewards at Tim Hortons, you've probably been urged to convert to the coffee chain's digital app.

Tim Hortons began warning customers weeks ago that its Tims Rewards would go all digital Jan. 1.

But if you don't have a smartphone, or just prefer to use your rewards card, there's a way around using the app – for now.

As of New Year's Day, Tim Hortons stopped distributing rewards cards. But that doesn't mean it will stop customers from using the ones they already have. Customers can still present their cards to redeem rewards and rack up future ones.

The cards still work and the company has no date set to cut them off, a company spokesperson said.

That means customers will not be forced into the digital version of the program for now – as long as they hang onto their current card.

However, if the card is lost, the rewards are lost, too. So, even if you don't have plans to use the app any time soon, it's a good idea to at least link your card to an online account in order to protect what you've earned. To do that, go to TimHortons.com/timsrewards.