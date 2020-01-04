HOPKINS, Barbara Wright

HOPKINS - Barbara Wright Of Newfane, NY, wife of Michael Hopkins and the late David Wright. Entered into rest on Monday, December 30, 2019, in Port Charlotte, Florida. She was born in Lockport, NY, on October 7, 1954, the daughter of the late Leslie and Julie Freh Clark and Madeline Clark. Barbara retired from the Newfane Town Courts, where she was a Court Clerk for Justice Gayle Maynard and Scott Boudeman. Beloved Mother of Matthew D. (Nicole) Wright, Nathan (Carmen) Hopkins and Peter (Veronica) Hopkins; grandmother of Emma and Madison Wright, Ryleigh Myers, Veronica Pinero, Makenna, Olivia, Reagan and Sofia Hopkins; sister of William (Harolyn) Thiemke, Gary (Karen) Clark, Dee Dee (Edward) Kosmoski and Lisa (Bruce) Erck; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at the Rutland-Corwin Funeral Home, Inc., 2670 Main St., Newfane, NY, on Monday, January 6, 2020, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 1:30 PM, in St. Brendan on the Lake Parish, 3455 Ewings Rd., Newfane, NY. In lieu of flowers, donations to Newfane Lions Club, P.O. Box 254, Newfane, NY, American Heart Association www.heart.org or Newfane Community Food Pantry, 3455 Ewings Rd., Newfane, NY, would be appreciated by the family. Please visit www.rutland-corwin.com to send the family a condolence.