High School Extra: Defense leads Orchard Park girls to victory

Their points total added up to only seven, but Orchard Park girls basketball coach Gary Janas credits Sydney Fenn and Kylie McPoland for playing major roles in the Quakers’ 56-50 victory over visiting Williamsville North in ECIC I on Friday night.

Fenn, a 6-foot-1 eighth grader, had only three points but, according to Janas “she played amazing defense in the third and fourth quarter to shut out their leading scorer in the second half.”

Sophomore Marcie Colca of the Spartans finished with 15 points, only six in the second half.

McPoland came off the bench in the third quarter and sparked the Quakers.

“She played stifling defense and got a ton of turnovers in the first game she played a lot,” Janas said. “She sparked a comeback because we were down at halftime (30-23).

Ali Miller and 6-4 Madison Stevenson had double-doubles for Orchard Park (8-1, 2-0 ECIC I). Each had 14 points. Stevenson had 16 rebounds and two blocked shots. Miller made 7 of 10 shots and had 10 rebounds.

Freshman Jada Ghee led North with 18 points, including three 3-pointers.

Wood, Veal power Honors’ win

Kyra Wood and Desmonique Veal combined for 54 points as first-place and undefeated City Honors (7-0) won its fourth straight in Canisius Cup League I play among Buffalo Public Schools girls teams, defeating Hutch-Tech, 80-48.

It was the first loss after four wins in Cup play for Hutch.

Wood, a sophomore, scored 29 points and Veal, a senior, had 25 for the Centaurs. Da’Zhanna Newsome led Hutch with 14 points.

Raiders win league opener

St. Francis got its Monsignor Martin Association schedule off to a rousing start with a 71-55 victory over visiting Bishop Timon-St. Jude on Friday night.

The Red Raiders got 51 points from two juniors. Peyton Consigli had 26 points, 15 coming on 3-point baskets, and Amiel Collins had 25 points, including two treys. David Bartholemew contributed 11 points to the victory. Kamar Goudelock led Timon with 20 points. Jaymier Patton had 19.

Timon led 34-31 at the half but was outscored, 23-11, in the third quarter.

Albion (6-1 overall) won its fourth straight in the Niagara-Orleans League, defeating Wilson, 65-43. Deyonci Farley led the Purple Eagles with 19 points, including three 3-pointers. Chris Shabazz and Liam Ward had 10 points each for the winners. Mike Miller and Luke Bradley each scored 15 for Wilson. … Alan Suarez led the scoring with 24 points and Kenny Avery had 12 rebounds, five assists, seven steals and five blocks in addition to 19 points as JFK defeated Buffalo Arts, 75-56, in nonleague boys basketball.