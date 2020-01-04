Deaths Death Notices
GRECO, Gary J.
GRECO GRECO - Gary J. January 2, 2020, age 71. Beloved husband of Elaine (nee Crist) Greco; devoted father of Alexandra (Charles) Cerankosky, Gary J. Greco Jr., Jacquelin Greco and Victoria Greco; loving grandfather of Rhodes, Sofia and Raine Cerankosky; dear brother of Marie (Joseph) Mormino and the late Kathryn Greco; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Sunday and Monday from 4 - 8 PM at the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5200 Sheridan Dr., (at Hopkins Rd). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, at Our Lady of Peace Church, 10950 Main St., Clarence. All are asked to assemble at church. Entombment to follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery. Please share online condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
