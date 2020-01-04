FLYNN, Harry Patrick

FLYNN - Harry Patrick January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of Marianne (nee Kirsch); loving father of late Scott Patrick (late Roxann), Dr. Mark Joseph (Jennifer), David Harry (Christy), and Dr. Robert Steven (Crystal); cherished grandfather of Jonathan, Stephen, Kyle, Kaitlyn, Gabrielle, and Victoria; also survived by brother Donald J. Flynn and preceded in death by sister Dorothy Belcher. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Gabriel's Catholic Church in Elma on Saturday, January 4th at 10 AM.