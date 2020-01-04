Entries sought for disability pride logo contest

Western New York Independent Living Inc. is sponsoring a contest for a new logo to promote its annual disability pride parade and festival.

All designs will be considered, but those capturing the theme of disability pride as well as the Americans with Disabilities Act will be given special consideration, the contest sponsor said.

The creator of the winning logo will receive a $100 prize. The logo will be used in publicity leading up to the July 2020 parade and festival.

Logo entries should be emailed to Daniel Colpoys, chief community engagement officer of WNY Independent Living Inc, at dcolpoys@wnyil.org.

Entries must be submitted by March 1.

Any questions can be directed to Colpoys at 836-0822, Ext. 166