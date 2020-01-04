CUDNEY, Joyce M.

CUDNEY - Joyce M. December 26, 2019. Dear daughter of the late Robert and Joyce (nee Perry) Cudney; loving partner of Carl Hart; dear mother of Alyssa (Nick) O'Connor and Emily Cudney; step-mother of Cameron Hart; grandmother of Lilly, Hannah and Kinley O'Connor; sister of Mark (Rita), Kevin (Lisa), Ed (Lori), Don (Patty), Janet (Steve) Dickman and the late Bobby (late Beth) and late Sandra (John) Antowski; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be receiving relatives and friends Sunday from 2-6 PM at the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Road, West Seneca, 825-5205. A Memorial Mass will be held on Monday at 9:30 AM at St. Martin of Tours Church, 1140 Abbott Road, Buffalo, NY. Online condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com