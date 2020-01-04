Free tickets available for 'Gracias Christmas Cantata' at Shea's

The holiday season continues with the musical production of "Gracias Christmas Cantata" Monday at Shea's Buffalo Theatre.

The free show opens with an opera that tells the story of the nativity. The second act features a musical based on "The Git of the Magi." And the final act is a rendition of Handel's "Messiah."

The event starts at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6.

Admission is free on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets are required for entrance. To print free tickets go to ticketmaster.com or Christmascantata.us or call 888-466-9846 for ticket information.

The event is presented by the Gracias Choir and hosted by International Youth Fellowship.