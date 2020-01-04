Cigar thief breaks into Family Dollar store on Broadway

Some $500 worth of cigars were stolen from a Family Dollar store on Broadway early Friday, Buffalo police said.

Someone broke into the store, at 1770 Broadway, next to a vacant former Tops supermarket, through the rear door, police said. The suspect then broke a display case – valued at $250 – containing tobacco products and stole about $500 worth of cigars.

The thief also stole $100 worth of electronics and broke a front glass door valued at $900.