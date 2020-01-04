Mike Harrington's NHL Power Rankings

Through Friday's games. Last week's rankings in parentheses.

1. Washington Capitals. Already have six double-figure goal scorers. (1)

2. Boston Bruins. Bizarre after-60 marks: Now 0-6 in shootouts, nine home losses in OT/SO. (3)

3. St. Louis Blues. Sabres get to see champs' Cup banner Thursday night. (2)

4. Pittsburgh Penguins. Guentzel goes down – for 4 to 6 months. How many more injuries can they endure? (4)

5. New York Islanders. Blow to blueline as Pelech out for the season with Achilles injury suffered in warmup. (5)

6. Colorado Avalanche. MacKinnon hit weekend two points behind McDavid for scoring lead. (6)

7. Vegas Golden Knights. Won seven of 10 to take over Pacific lead. (11)

8. Toronto Maple Leafs. Guess they should have fired Babcock in April and started the season with Keefe. (8)

9. Philadelphia Flyers. Couturier having a Selke-level season. (7)

10. Arizona Coyotes. Team doing well even though Kessel has just nine goals and is minus-17. (9)

11. Carolina Hurricanes. Big sophomore year for Svechnikov with 40 points in first 41 games. (12)

12. Dallas Stars. Fabulous Winter Classic might be most remembered for Perry Walk of Shame after early ejection. (14)

13. Tampa Bay Lightning. Now five straight wins and 7 of 10, including five-goal comeback in Buffalo. (22)

14. Winnipeg Jets. Atlantic roadie this week to Montreal, Toronto, Boston. (13)

15. Vancouver Canucks. Won six straight to climb into Pacific's top three. (20)

16. Calgary Flames. Opted to go younger/cheaper on bottom six by dealing Frolik to Sabres. (10)

17. Columbus Blue Jackets. Point streak hits 12 (8-0-4) with OT win in Boston. (21)

18. Edmonton Oilers. McDavid downright surly after OT loss here Tuesday. (18)

19. Minnesota Wild. All eyes will be on Target Field to start '21 at next Winter Classic. (15)

20. Nashville Predators. GM Poile insists he's not pondering coaching change. (17)

21. Florida Panthers. Breakout year for Huberdeau with 55 points in 40 games. (19)

22. Buffalo Sabres. Eichel's penalty-shot OT winner vs. Oilers a first in franchise history. (23)

23. Montreal Canadiens. The best to Marco Scandella, who rebounded this year and gets a chance to go home. (16)

24. New York Rangers. Fell one goal shy in Edmonton of first comeback from six down in NHL history. (24)

25. Chicago Blackhawks. Hit weekend 9-9-3 at home, 9-9-3 at home. (25)

26. Ottawa Senators. Huge home/road disparity at 11-6-2/5-14-3. (26)

27. Los Angeles Kings. Open five-game roadie heading into bye Thursday at Vegas. (27)

28. San Jose Sharks. No excuse to ever get shut out by Red Wings. Ever. (29)

29. Anaheim Ducks. Have fallen to last in the West. Complete overhaul needed. (28)

30. New Jersey Devils. Last in non-Detroit goal differential at minus-35. (30)

31. Detroit Red Wings. Took to Game 41 to get Win 10, a shutout of Sharks. (31)