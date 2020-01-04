Buffalo man gets 10 years for crack cocaine convinction

Eli Clark, 29, of Buffalo, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison following a conviction on crack cocaine charges.

Clark was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. Vilardo, U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. said Friday.

Law enforcement officers found two Tupperware containers filled with crack cocaine in the kitchen of Clark's Crowley Avenue home when a search warrant was executed in October 2016, authorities said. Police recovered approximately 250 grams of crack cocaine at the time, officials said.

Crowley was convicted of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.

At the time of his arrest, according to law enforcement, Clark told officers: "Whatever you find, it's my house, you take me. At the end of the day it's my house. If you find something, take me."