How much will Bills players get paid for playoff game?

Bills players each will make $28,000 on Saturday when Buffalo plays the Texans in an AFC wild-card game in Houston.

The division winners earn $31,000 for their wild-card games.

Should the Bills beat the Texans, each player will earn an additional $31,000 next week in the divisional playoff round. If the Bills reach the AFC Championship game, each player will make $56,000 for the game.

The Super Bowl pays $124,000 to each player on the winning team. Players on the losing team earn $62,000 for their efforts. Last year, New England Patriots players earned $118,000 for winning the Super Bowl.

If the Bills win the Super Bowl this season, counting each round of the playoffs, each player will make an additional $239,000, not including salaries or bonuses.