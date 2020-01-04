Former Sabres captain Michael Peca shows his Bills love with Tre White jersey

If there were any doubts that former Sabres captain Michael Peca knows how to read the room, he answered those in the pregame ceremony honoring 1990s Sabres alumni Saturday.

The Sabres game was moved to an early start to allow fans to watch the Bills playoff game later on.

When Peca was introduced he pulled off his Sabres' black and red "goat head" jersey to reveal a Bills' No. 27 Tre'Davious White jersey underneath.

Peca grew up a Bills fan but also understands the love for both franchises in town.

White has become a hockey aficionado, despite never playing the game or watching much of it. He grew up in Shreveport, La., home to the Mudbugs, formerly of the semiprofessional Central Hockey League and now a Tier II junior club.

But last season, White said Carter Hutton was his favorite player but he needed to attend the Tre White Goalie Academy. That has spawned merchandise and some hilarious videos.