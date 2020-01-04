Josh Allen says new faces on offense forced him to assert more leadership

Josh Allen says it was difficult to bring in nine new starters on offense, but also said he and the Bills have benefited from the experience.

"We’ve got some great dudes here that are willing to learn, willing to compete and willing to play for each other," he said during an ESPN interview that will air on the Countdown pregame show.

Notably, though, it's allowed Allen to continue to assert himself as the leader and the key cog.

“It’s been a different experience, for sure," he said. "It allowed me to be kinda ‘The Guy,’ the guy that knew the offense, having to explain to it to nine-plus new faces, new minds, new systems that guys have come into it. It allowed me to be up front. If they had questions, they could ask me, and I felt like conceptually I had a pretty good grasp on what we were doing, protection-wise and that all stems to having that relationship with Coach Daboll and having that experience from last year and keeping the same offensive coordinator. Coach Daboll has a lot of trust in me and I have a lot of trust in him. It’s allowed us to bounce some things off each other."

Other highlights from the interview:

On the Bills' not having won a playoff game in 24 years-plus:

"That’s older than I am. To know that the Bills haven’t won a playoff game in that long, it shows how starving the fan base is to have one. At the same time, we’re not looking to win just one playoff game, we’re looking to compete for a world championship. But it starts with one. It starts with the Houston Texans this week."

On Sean McDermott:

"He trusts us implicitly. He wants us to be ourselves. When you have a head coach that loves you, that teaches you, wants you to be yourself, that’s not going to try to change you, you get a lot of guys who want to play for a coach like him."

How this week been different than a normal week:

"I’ve spent more time in the facility than I normally would have, just understanding the whole grasp of the postseason. It is lose or go home. Spend more time watching film and more time talking to our coaching staff trying to figure out what would suit us best in this game. Spend more time in the recovery room to make sure my body is feeling great. Going out less, trying to eat a little healthier. Just making sure when the lights go on Saturday, that I can be the best that I can be."

Is this the biggest game of your life?

"It’s everybody on this team’s biggest game of their life because it’s the next one. We’re not trying to make this any bigger than it needs to be. We understand the measures come win or lose. This is a team that really wants to play for each other, wants to continue to extend our season. We’ve got a bunch of guys pulling in one direction and it’s going to be hard to stop it."