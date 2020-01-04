Share this article

Levi Wallace out for Bills against Texans; Duke Williams active over Robert Foster

The ankle injury suffered last week by Bills cornerback Levi Wallace will keep him out of Saturday's game against the Texans. (James P. McCoy/News file photo)
HOUSTON — The Buffalo Bills will be without starting cornerback Levi Wallace on Saturday.

Wallace will miss the wild-card playoff game against the Texans at NRG Stadium because of a sprained ankle, meaning Kevin Johnson will start opposite Tre'Davious White.

The Bills also made a big move at wide receiver. Duke Williams will play, while Robert Foster is a healthy inactive. Williams had six catches for 108 yards in the season finale against the Jets last Sunday.

Buffalo's other inactives are tight end Tommy Sweeney, guard Ike Boettger, running back T.J. Yeldon, offensive tackle Ryan Bates and defensive tackle Vincent Taylor.

Right tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle), defensive end Shaq Lawson (hamstring) and wide receiver Andre Roberts (foot), all of whom were questionable coming into the game, will play for the Bills.

