DeAndre Hopkins says Tre'Davious White has 'not earned my respect yet'

Houston Texans wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins posted a photo of his touchdown against Tre'Davious White in last year's game against the Bills on Instagram this week with the caption "2020 mood."

The post was quickly deleted.

White said he had nothing to say about Hopkins when he met with the media Thursday. Hopkins has said little about White, too, leading into the game Saturday.

That changed when NFL Network aired a recorded interview with Hopkins and Michael Irvin in which he said White has "not earned my respect yet."

Hopkins, a first-team All-Pro, said White would rank sixth among the cornerbacks he has faced because he has not played him one-on-one like other corners. He then listed Jalen Ramsey, Patrick Petersen, Stephon Gilmore, Casey Hayward and Xavier Rhodes as his top five.

Hopkins said the only way to get his respect was to play him one-on-one.

"He's a good defender," Hopkins said. "Ignorance is bliss. He doesn't know that he plays in a zone defense, I think, to the extent not like Revis and those guys played you back in the day on that island when you see a safety all the way on the hash on the other side. I give respect to the guys who can come out there on the island and look me in the face and not play outside because they have safety help."

On Thursday, White told reporters, “I don’t think it’s gonna be a one-on-one match up because there are 11 guys on the field. Whenever he comes to the left side I gotta be on my best game. Whenever he comes on the right side Kevin’s (Johnson) gotta be on his best game. It’s gonna take all 11 of us to try to limit him. We know (Hopkins is) one of the best in the league. If we play total team defense and everybody runs to the ball and whenever he lines up on either side we’re on our A-game, we’ll be fine.”

White is a player who has embraced slights, so expect word to quickly filter to him about this one.

Hopkins' reference to White begins a 1:46 in the video.