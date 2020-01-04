BRACIKOWSKI, Brian E.

BRACIKOWSKI - Brian E. Of West Seneca, NY on January 3, 2020, dearest father of Bryson B., son of Patricia (Tim Hanna) Bracikowski, grandson of Eugene and Alice (nee Parucki). Family and friends may call The colonial memorial chapels, inc., 3003 South Park Ave., Lackawanna, NY, on Sunday 12 - 8PM. Mass of Christian Burial, Monday from 10AM, in St. John XXIII Parish Church, 1 Arcade St., W. Seneca, NY, at 10AM. Please assemble in church.