Bills Twitter: 'What a ride that game was'

That's it, folks.

The Buffalo Bills' 2019-20 season is over after the team lost 22-19 against the Houston Texans in overtime Saturday.

But Bills fans are still proud of their team, which made its second playoff appearance in the past three years.

Thank you @BuffaloBills for an awesome season! You all have much to be proud of!! — Jill Kelly (@jillmkelly12) January 5, 2020

That was a hell of a season. I’m proud of the Bills. We have a young team that’s only going to get stronger. I’m looking forward to the future. #GoBills https://t.co/yo5PUHUpoS — Neil Haskell (@NeilHaskell) January 5, 2020

I love my team but I’m upset #GoBills — rhianna broady (@rhiannabroady) January 5, 2020

I will ride with this team or die trying. You will have to rip my jersey from my cold, dead body. Thanks for a hell of a season, boys. Best I've ever witnessed. #GoBills #BillsMafia — x - Nate (@Nate_Wunder) January 5, 2020

Josh Allen is a walking anxiety attack at QB. #Bills #NFLPlayoffs #BUFvsHOU #GoBills but I'm still behind the young guy 🤘🤘😎💪💪 — William E. Schutt Jr (@williamschuttjr) January 5, 2020

While that loss was tough the @BuffaloBills have a bright future. Tons of cap room lets get some big free agents and keep this momentum going. Thanks for a great season ready to make that push again #GoBills #BillsMafia — Jason Hagholm (@JHagholm1) January 5, 2020

I’m heartbroken with the @BuffaloBills being so close, but you know what the best is to come... watch out #NFL #BillsMafia #GoBills — Manraj Manny Deol (@TheMightyDeol) January 5, 2020

As I’ve told the very kind ppl who’ve already texted me condolences: They’re the @BuffaloBills We’ve been doing this my entire life. 3-4 players away from making a run next season. I’m hyped. #GoBills — Scott Sloan (@scottsloan) January 5, 2020

This one hurts.

But this @BuffaloBills team gave us something to cheer about for the first time in a long time. And for that... thank you. #BillsMafia #GoBills — Darryl Smart (@DarrylSmart1) January 5, 2020

If anyone needs me Ima be eating Flutie Flakes and crying 😭 #GoBills pic.twitter.com/GVyAyLl9os — Ben Simmons (@BunsenBurnerBen) January 5, 2020

I wasn’t ready for it to end. But what a ride that game was. Hopefully we look back on this a year from now and it was just a part of the growing pains for a young team. I love this team! Go Bills!!! #bills #billsmafia #gobills — John Thomas (@john_speno) January 5, 2020

I’m actually happy with that game. We never gave up. Whenever something bad happens to you, learn from mistakes made and continue to push forward as a group. Great game. Still my team till the day I day. #GoBills @BuffaloBills — Nate (@NathanRuh) January 5, 2020

That’s life as a member of #BillsMafia. Already excited for next season! Go Bills! — (((Zak Malamed))) (@zakmal) January 5, 2020

