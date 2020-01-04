Bills show grit, but still end up losing to Texans in OT

HOUSTON – Here are my hot reads from the Buffalo Bills' 22-19 loss in overtime against the Houston Texans on Saturday at NRG Stadium in an AFC wild-card game.

Hottest topic

It was painful, with the Bills blowing a 16-0 lead, fighting back to tie the game at 19-19 at the end of regulation on Stephen Hauschka's fourth field goal, and then the defense collapsing in the end.

Give the Texans credit for being relentless.

The decisive play came with 3:23 left in overtime when Houston quarterback DeShaun Watson escaped pressure and threw on the run to former Bills running back Taiwan Jones, who slipped out of two defenders – linebacker Matt Milano and safety Siran Neal – to run to the Bills' 10.

That set up a 28-yard field goal by Ka'imi Fairbairn to win the game and end the Bills' season.

Still, there's no denying the importance of what the Bills accomplished. In many ways, the Bills' season validated what coach Sean McDermott and General Manager Brandon Beane put in place when they arrived in 2017.

McDermott preached "process," a methodical plan of building through the draft and with sound free-agent signings that were bigger on substance than flash. One tangible result was clinching a postseason berth with two games left in the regular season on the way to a 10-6 record.

The Bills and their fans understandably want more. They want to see progress, especially from an offense that has struggled to score all season, but there's plenty of reason to like what they've seen so far.

The Texans flipped momentum by scoring 11 points – on a touchdown run by Deshaun Watson, two-point conversion and field goal – in a span of 5:38 late in the third quarter and early in the fourth.

Then, they pulled ahead when Watson found Carlos Hyde for a 5-yard TD pass, and Watson added a two-point conversion throw to DeAndre Hopkins.

Allen fumbled to set up the field goal, but otherwise was solid in completing 18 of 27 passes for 173 yards and rushing for 72 yards. Allen also caught a touchdown pass from John Brown on a flea flicker to cap the game's opening drive.

Ultimately, Watson outplayed Allen, who in his first postseason start proved he simply wasn't ready for the biggest stage of his young career.

Well done

Tre'Davious White forcing Hopkins to fumble after a reception early in the third quarter. Tremaine Edmunds recovered at the Texans' 38.

Allen running 42 yards to highlight a six-play, 75-yard, game-opening touchdown drive that ended with him catching a 16-yard scoring pass from John Brown, the receiver's second touchdown pass of the season.

Allen connecting on passes of 15 yards to Duke Williams (who made an impressive effort along the sideline to make the catch against tight coverage), 21 yards to Cole Beasley and 12 yards to Devin Singletary to set up a 40-yard field goal by Hauschka to give the Bills a 13-0 lead with four seconds left in the half.

[Quarterly Analysis: Deshaun Watson shows his play-making abilities for the Texans]

Ice cold

A sequence in the game's final two minutes when Allen was penalized for intentional grounding and then took a sack on fourth down.

Allen throwing a near pick-six close the Bills' end zone on a short pass for tight end Dawson Knox. Bradley Robey's drop was all that prevented a Texans touchdown. The possession, the Bills' second of the game, wasn't pretty, with a hands-to-the-face penalty on tackle Cody Ford and a Bills timeout forced by crowd noise.

The Bills having to settle for a pair of field goals after an explosive start to the game with a touchdown on the opening drive.

Referee Tony Corrente initially ruling a touchdown after Texans return man DeAndre Carter caught Hauschka's second-half kickoff in the end zone and, after a couple of seconds, tried flipping it to the official for a touchback. Corrente backed away, intentionally allowing the ball to hit the ground. Jaquan Johnson picked it up in the end zone and Corrente signaled a TD before smarter heads prevailed and correctly ruled that Carter had "given himself up" and, therefore, it was a touchback.

Defensive Siran Neal, replacing injured Taron Johnson dropping an interception at the start of the second half.

Setting the table

The Bills' season ends with their second playoff appearance in three years, but the streak without a playoff win continues. The last Bills playoff win was in 1995.