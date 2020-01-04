BAKER, Sally a. (Kirk)

BAKER - Sally A. (nee Kirk)

Age 71, of Niagara Falls, NY, on January 3, 2020. Born on November 26, 1948 in Niagara Falls, NY, she was the daughter of the late Hobart J. And Margaret K. (Pauline) Kirk. On March 20, 1971, she married her neighbor while growing up, Eric J. Baker. He predeceased her on December 28, 1998. Sally is survived by siblings, Terri Smith, Marguerite Kirk, Mary Sue Harris and Charles Kirk; an aunt, Judy Noworyta; brother and sister-in-laws, Keith (Marlene) Baker, Linda Baker, Martha Baker and Maggie (late Roger) Baker; several nieces, nephews and cousins and foreign exchange students, who she thought of as children, Raf and Nomfundo. Visitation will be on Sunday, from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 PM in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 MILITARY ROAD, NIAGARA FALLS, NY. Sally's Mass of Christian Burial, will be on Monday, January 6, at 10:00 AM in St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Prince of Peace Church, 1055 N. Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY. ALL ASSEMBLE AT CHURCH. Private committal prayers and entombment will be held in Riverdale Cemetery. Arrangements are under the care of Michael R. Goodlander. To share condolences or to view her tribute video and full obituary, visit GOODLANDERCARES.com