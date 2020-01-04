$10,000 in equipment, including furnace, reported stolen from Harvard Place home

More than $10,000 worth of home equipment, including a furnace and hot water tank, was reported stolen from a Harvard Place house, Buffalo police said.
The owner of the property told Buffalo police that someone damaged the rear door while breaking into the home, near Lafayette Avenue, sometime between Thursday afternoon and Friday morning.
Items reported stolen included a furnace valued at $5,500 and a hot water tank valued at $2,500, police said.
Story topics: buffalo/ crime/ Local News
Share this article