Age 99, of Niagara Falls, NY, on December 30, 2019. He was born on December 25, 1920, in Gabutw, Poland, to Piotr and Teofila (Nocon) Wusek. He is survived by his daughter, Elsie (Robert Martino); grandchildren, Nicholas (Heather) Martino, and Joseph Martino; and great-grandchildren, Christopher and Lea. Josef was predeceased by his wife, Gertrude; brothers, Stefan, Stanislaw, Piotr and sister, Zofia. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 4th from 10:00 AM until 12 Noon in the Chapel of OTTO REDANZ FUNERAL HOME, 2215 Military Road, Niagara Falls, NY, where a funeral service will follow visitation, with Rev. Robert Fink officiating. Private entombment in St. Joseph Cemetery, Niagara Falls, NY. Flowers are graciously declined, donations are welcomed to Hospice Buffalo Inc. Arrangements are under the care of Michael R. Goodlander. To share condolences and view his tribute video and full obituary, visit GOODLANDERCARES.com