Warm the Children aids nearly 400 children

More than 380 youngsters from 160 local families were helped this year by the Rotary Club of Hamburg's signature project – the Warm the Children program.

With donations from individuals, businesses and organizations, the program raises money to buy coats and other warm clothing for children.

“Warm the Children greatly appreciates the generosity of the Russo Family Charitable Foundation for its contribution to the program, as well as the Kelly for Kids Foundation, which selected Warm the Children as one of its grant recipients this year,” said Elizabeth Angelbeck, who coordinates the program for the Rotary Club.

Although the 2019 program has ended, it’s not too late to donate.

All contributions received will be used as start-up funds for the 2020 program next October.

Individuals wishing to donate may do so by mailing a check to Evans Bank, 5999 South Park Ave., Hamburg, 14075, or online at www.hamburgrotaryclub.org.