TRINKWALDER, Joseph C., Jr.

TRINKWALDER - Joseph C., Jr. 91, of North Tonawanda on January 1, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Sylvia (nee Skop) Trinkwalder; loving father of Paul J. (Sherry) Trinkwalder and Amy (Timothy) Yarger; proud grandfather of Jason (Rachel) Yarger, Andrew Yarger, Katie Yarger, Amanda Bullers and Peter Trinkwalder; great-grandfather of Aurora Trinkwalder and Morgan Bullers; brother of Mary Marshall, Jean Hardy, the late Barbara Russell and Grace Hill; also survived by several nieces and nephews. Friends received by the family on Sunday, January 5th, 2020 from 3-7 PM at the Brunner Funeral Home, 156 Robinson St., North Tonawanda where Funeral Services with Military Honors will be held on Monday morning at 11 AM. Interment at Acacia Park Cemetery will be private. Joseph's favorite line to people was "Google Me". Please Do.