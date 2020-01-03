The stakes in Poloncarz's Bills bet with Houston judge: wings for tamales

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz, confident of a Buffalo Bills win over the Houston Texans in Saturday's wildcard playoff game, made a friendly bet with a Houston judge that puts food – and pride – on the line.

Poloncarz tweeted that he and Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo agreed the loser must send a big plate of lunch to the victor. For Poloncarz, that means offering up Buffalo's famous wings, with the Texas judge offering a plate of tamales.

"Lina, you'd better fire those up," Poloncarz said in his Twitter video. "And to all the Bills fans, get your hats, get ready for the game, get your footballs, get your finest beverage, don't drink and drive, and go Bills!"

Hidalgo teased Bills fans on Twitter by saying that in a contest of mascots – Billy Buffalo vs. Texans Toro – the Texans are already winners.

"For what it's worth, Toro wears pants," she said, contrasting the dark, long-horned mascot wearing gray athletic pants against the Bills mascot, who might score more points on the cuteness scale but, alas, does not wear anything below the waist except his fur.

"Our mascot doesn't need pants (though we do require them from fans)!" Poloncarz replied. "We play games in the good old outdoors and can handle whatever Mother Nature throws at us."

When asked where Poloncarz might order the wings from if the Bills don't win, spokesman Peter Anderson said, "Mark is so confident that the Bills will win that he has not even considered that. He wants the tamales!"

UPDATE: Anderson said Monday that in the aftermath of the Bills loss to the Houston Texans, Poloncarz will be shipping a batch of wings to Hidalgo and her staff this week. Poloncarz isn't saying where he's ordering the wings from.

"As you know, there are a multitude of purveyors of great wings locally and, while they would all be great ambassadors of our wing prowess, only one can be chosen and we do not want to offend anyone," Anderson said.

