SPINDER Sr,., Frederick S.

SPINDER - Frederick S. Sr., December 24, 2019. Fred worked for Arcada Graphics in Depew where he was a machinist. He enjoyed sports, playing cards, and was very social at "AJ's". Survived by wife Carol (Kowalewski) Spinder; children Rose Knop, Toni Uncapher, and Fred (Pam) Spinder, Jr.; eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren; siblings Daniel Spinder and Karen Herb; several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may call Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 2 - 5 PM in Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, 242 Genesee St., Lockport. Condolences at www.pruddenandkandt.com.