SHEA, James C., Sr.

SHEA - James C., Sr. Of West Seneca; entered into rest peacefully in his sleep on January 1, 2020; Retired Buffalo Firefighter and Korean War Veteran; Devoted husband of the late Gloria Shea; beloved father of Pat (Patrice) Shea and James (Carilee) Shea, Jr.; dearest "Pa" of Finnegan Shea, Jack (Ryan) Shea, Katie (Matt) Snell, Brendan Shea and Jennie (Jake) Brotz. Also survived by four great-grandchildren. James was the youngest of the 11 children of the late Michael and Ellen Shea and the youngest brother of the late Elizabeth, Norine, Helen, Catherine, Mary, Thomas, Timothy, Dennis, Michael and John. Also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave. on Sunday from 1-4 PM where a funeral service will immediately follow. Private entombment Holy Cross Cemetery. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired, contributions may be made for the establishment of The Gloria and James Shea Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 991, Orchard Park, NY, 14127. Please share online Condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.