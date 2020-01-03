SCHWARZENHOLZER, John C.

SCHWARZENHOLZER - John C. After a 4-year, courageous battle with a traumatic brain injury on January 1, 2020. Beloved son of Gary and Donna (Pistorio) Schwarzenholzer: loving brother of Kelly (Joe) Majewski; proud uncle of Jaxon, Mason, Harper and Kendall; dearest grandson of Joan Pistorio; also survived and loved by many relatives, friends and loving dog Ruby. Visitation Sunday 4 - 8 PM at the paul A. kloc Blossom Chapels, Inc., 4680 Clinton St. (corner Borden Rd.), West Seneca, 668-5666, where Funeral Service will be held Monday morning at 9:15 AM, and a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM from St. Philip the Apostle Church. Friends are invited. Please share online condolences at www.klocfuneralhome.com