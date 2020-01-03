Reporters' Notebook: Jan. 3, 2020

OLAF FUB SEZ: According to Roman orator and statesman Cicero, born on this date in 106 B.C., “There is no duty more indispensible than that of returning a kindness.”

• • •

HOMECOMING – Returning this spring to her alma mater is the host of the longest-running cooking show on television, “Ciao Italia with Mary Ann Esposito,” which has aired on PBS for 30 years. A 1960 graduate of St. Mary’s High School in Lancaster, she will appear on stage in the auditorium at 6 p.m. April 25 to demonstrate dishes from her cookbooks. A group of chefs from leading local restaurants then will prepare enough to share with the audience. There will be wine with each of the courses.

After the demonstration, the Bobby Militello Quartet will play. Master of ceremonies will be WIVB-TV reporter Chris Horvatits, a 2009 St. Mary’s graduate.

Tickets are $150 and include an autographed copy of Esposito’s latest cookbook. Seating is limited. For tickets, visit smhlancers.org. For sponsorships, call Mark Tramont at 462-0693 or email mtramont@smhlancers.org.

• • •

ALL DECKED OUT – The Christmas decorations are still up in the Jolls House Museum, 4287 S. Buffalo Road, Orchard Park, where tours will be given from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday. Listed in the National Register of Historic Places, the Jolls House will celebrate its 150th anniversary this years.

• • •

CHURCH NOTES – Christmas isn’t over at Fourteen Holy Helpers Church, 1345 Indian Church Road, West Seneca. The church choir will present “Lessons and Carols for Epiphany” there at 4 p.m. Sunday. All are welcome. Admission is free.

A Christmas Hymn Sing-along is part of the concert of organ and choral sacred music at 1 p.m. Sunday in Holy Mother of the Rosary Cathedral, 6298 Broadway, Lancaster. There also will be dedication of the organ’s trumpet ranks donated by the late Right Rev. Thaddeus S. Peplowski.

• • •

HAPPY BIRTHDAY – Nancy Hagen, Margaret Hammersley, Flo Boyd, Brian Meyer, Heather Bellini, Bishop R. William Franklin, Nancy Weekly, Eileen Stack, Sue Ryan, Ron Cirocco, Gabrielle McGavis, Isabelle Park, Dianne Blackwell, Mike Bean, Marlene Bolognese Bienko and Madeline Higgins.

AND SATURDAY – Marcia Saran, Dr. Martin Barron, Rose Bove, Pat Donovan, Lisa Flynn, Ben Donaldson, Catherine Hetzler, Ann Marie Cusella, David Szachta, Deb Bartus, Chris Ryan, Katie Wieleba, Patricia Miller, Michael Weidmann, Mike Riordan, Joey Balthasar, Hazel Sweet, John Gunning, Matthew Vacanti, Betty M. DiVito and Kathleen Badding.

AND SUNDAY – Michael Grier, Curt Hallis, Lillie Wiley-Upshaw, Judy Thielman, Raymond Zientara, Zemgus Girgensons, Caleb Lorefice, Gretchen Cenczyk, Janice Fornasiero, Sunny Caci, Mike Villagomeg, Seamus Kilmurray, Kelly Zarbo, Bill Burgess and John Chauby.

To submit birthdays and other items of interest to Reporters’ Notebook, please email olaffub@buffnews.com or send a letter to Reporters’ Notebook, Buffalo News, Box 100, Buffalo, NY 14240.