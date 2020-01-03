RADWAN, Laurie "Robinson"

Passed away on January 1, 2020. Beloved wife of James M. Radwan; dear mother of Catherine Rose, Amanda Maureen and Elisabeth Ann Radwan; loving daughter of Richard and Maureen (Whalen) Robinson; sister of Richard (Cheryl) Robinson Jr., Mary Patricia "Patty" (John) Murray, Francis X. (Nancy) Whalen Jr., MD, James (Dana Masecchia) Robinson and Sheila (Thomas Sr.) Radwan; daughter-in-law of the late Stanley and Dolores (Kane) Radwan, sister-in-law of John (Barbara) Radwan, Kathleen (Lawrence) Miga, Mary Ellen (Ronald)Miller, Richard (Carrie) Radwan and Robert (Lori) Radwan; a loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews; also survived by many cousins and friends. Family and friends may call on Sunday, from 2 to 4 PM (only) and Monday from 2 to 4 PM and 7 to 9 PM at the JAMES W. CANNAN FUNERAL HOME, INC. (Southtowns Chapel), 3155 Orchard Park Road, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, at 10:15 AM, at Queen of Heaven Church (please assemble at church). In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Hope for Two, Pregnant with Cancer Network, P.O. Box 253, Amherst, NY 14226, www.hopefortwo.org. Laurie was an eternal volunteer at Queen of Heaven Church and School for many many years, she loved and worked at the Dick Robinson State Farm Agency for over 35 years. Online register book at WWW.CANNANFH.COM