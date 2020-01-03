Orleans County man charged with firing assault rifle at sports bar, drunk driving

A 52-year-old Albion man was arrested early Friday morning for allegedly firing an assault rifle at a sports bar from his vehicle while driving while intoxicated, state police said.

Troopers responded to a call at 11:31 p.m. Thursday about "reports of a disturbance and shots fired from a vehicle" at Roadies Pizzeria and Sports Bar on Oak Orchard Road in Carlton, police said. No one at the bar was injured.

Also responding were Orleans County Sheriff's deputies who pulled a vehicle over. The driver, Scott A. Foley, 52, of Albion, was taken into custody. Investigators recovered a Stag Arms rifle that they believe was used in the shooting.

Foley was charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree, possession of an ammunition feeding device and reckless endangerment. He was also charged with driving while intoxicated and harassment and given traffic tickets.

He was arraigned in Carlton Town Court and remanded to Orleans County Jail on $100,000 cash/$200,000 bond.