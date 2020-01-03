Niagara Falls mayor chooses brother as acting city administrator

Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino has chosen his older brother, Anthony J. Restaino, as acting city administrator, the No. 2 post in City Hall.

"I think I'm going to need him to reorganize some things," Robert Restaino said Friday, his third day as mayor.

Anthony Restaino, 63, retired in December as Niagara County social services commissioner, a position he had held since 2000. He has been a city administrator before, serving under then-Mayor James C. Galie from 1996 to 1999. He was Niagara County's budget director from 1989 to 1995.

Though the city budget sets the administrator's pay at $79,490 a year, Robert Restaino said his brother can be paid no more than $35,000 so he won't exceed the earnings limit set by the terms of his state pension.

Also, he's officially known as the acting administrator to prevent him from having to comply with a city residency policy. Anthony Restaino lives in the Town of Niagara.