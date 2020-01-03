Niagara Falls man pleads guilty to 22 charges in three armed robberies

Joshua A. Carr of Niagara Falls -- who pleaded guilty last April to four charges stemming from three robberies but then changed his mind about the plea – reversed himself again Friday.

But this time, Niagara County prosecutors required the Ontario Avenue 19-year-old to admit to 18 felonies and four misdemeanors.

County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III will sentence Carr March 6 to somewhere between 12 and 16 years in prison. It's the same commitment Murphy made at the previous plea, after which Carr changed attorneys and convinced Murphy to let him withdraw the plea.

Carr pleaded guilty again to assisting Brandon Ortiz, 21, in an Oct. 9, 2018, home invasion on McKoon Avenue in which five people were robbed and a car was stolen. Carr said Ortiz, who is serving 16 years in prison, had a shotgun.

Carr and Ortiz both brought long knives to a 7-Eleven store at 15th Street and Pine Avenue, which they robbed Oct. 6, 2018. And on April 15, 2018, Carr robbed a man on a Niagara Falls street.