Niagara Falls man admits to stabbing that punctured cousin's lung

Erik M. Dobbertean of Niagara Falls pleaded guilty Friday to stabbing his cousin in the chest, puncturing his lung.

State Supreme Court Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. told Dobbertean that he will be sentenced to 1½ to three years in state prison when he returns to court March 6 in Lockport.

Dobbertean, 40, of Buffalo Avenue, admitted to a reduced charge of attempted second-degree assault for the Nov. 30, 2018, attack following an argument with James Clark in the victim's home on Walnut Avenue in the Falls.

Dobbertean was originally indicted on a first-degree assault charge that carried a maximum 25-year sentence.

Niagara County Assistant District Attorney Lisa M. Baehre said Clark did not cooperate with the prosecution at first, although he would have testified at a bench trial that was canceled Dec. 20.

Baehre said Clark approved the plea offer.